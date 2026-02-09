Left Menu

Unraveling Trust: Konkona Sen Sharma Stars in 'Accused'

'Accused', starring Konkona Sen Sharma, delves into the societal impact on a London doctor accused of misconduct. Produced by Dharma Productions and directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, the film explores themes of trust and loyalty through nuanced storytelling, premiering on Netflix this February.

Updated: 09-02-2026 13:48 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 13:48 IST
Unraveling Trust: Konkona Sen Sharma Stars in 'Accused'
'Accused' (Photo: Instagram/ @konkona). Image Credit: ANI
The upcoming feature film 'Accused', directed by Anubhuti Kashyap and produced by Dharma Productions, brings to light the turmoil in the life of a prominent London-based doctor following allegations of sexual misconduct. Leading actresses Konkona Sen Sharma and Pratibha Rannta drive the narrative, which is set to premiere on Netflix this February.

The storyline navigates through the intensifying public scrutiny faced by the accused, unraveling the intricate web of trust and loyalty within her personal relationships. As outlined in a statement by Team 'Accused', the film intentionally eschews simplistic narratives, opting instead for a reflective exploration of perception and morality.

Written by Sima Agarwal and Yash Keswani, the script intertwines tension with powerful performances, focusing on the psychological and emotional toll of being caught in a storm of doubt. Echoing Netflix's commitment to complex storytelling, 'Accused' aims to provoke thought and conversation rather than pass judgment.

