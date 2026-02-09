Super Bowl Unveils Supergirl: A Tale of Survival and Justice

During the 2026 Super Bowl, DC Studios premiered an emotionally gripping trailer for 'Supergirl,' introducing audiences to Milly Alcock's portrayal of Kara Zor-El. The footage presents a personal narrative of survival, examining Kara's profound loss and the grit that defines her journey as both a hero and a cynic.

The trailer showcases the powerful bond between Kara and her super-powered dog, Krypto, set against the backdrop of a narrative that transitions from a personal story to an expansive, galactic quest for justice. Unlike Superman, Supergirl struggles with a conflicted worldview: 'He sees the good in everyone. I see the truth,' she claims.

Based on Tom King and Bilquis Evely's celebrated comic series, 'Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow,' the film follows Kara's quest for vengeance and justice as she aids Ruthye Marye Knoll in avenging her father's murder. As anticipation builds, audiences catch a glimpse of Jason Momoa as Lobo, hinting at a climactic showdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)