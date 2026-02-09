Left Menu

Cardi B's Humorous Tumble with Robot Draws Attention Ahead of Super Bowl

Cardi B had a lighthearted incident involving a humanoid robot while in San Francisco for the 2026 Super Bowl. Her playful antics led to a humorous fall, captured by onlookers, sparking both amusement and a witty warning from Cardi. She's in town supporting boyfriend Stefon Diggs, amid halftime show rumors.

Cardi B's Humorous Tumble with Robot Draws Attention Ahead of Super Bowl
Cardi B (Photo/ Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a comical twist ahead of the 2026 Super Bowl, rapper Cardi B had an unusual encounter with a humanoid robot outside her San Francisco hotel, as reported by People. On Saturday, the 33-year-old Grammy winner, clad in a striking black and yellow jumpsuit, playfully engaged with the robot, jokingly declaring, 'Get away from my man.'

The impromptu dance quickly turned into a spectacle as both Cardi B and the robot lost their balance, culminating in the rapper's fall beneath the toppled machine. Bystanders rushed to her aid, and Cardi later joked about the incident on TMZ, humorously warning deletion threats. Her antics highlighted her clever wit, even in mishaps.

Cardi B is accompanying her boyfriend, New England Patriots star Stefon Diggs, in San Francisco for the Super Bowl showdown against the Seattle Seahawks. Amid her show of support, there are circulating rumors about a potential appearance alongside Bad Bunny during the halftime show. However, confirmation from Diggs remains elusive, leaving fans eagerly speculating.

(With inputs from agencies.)

