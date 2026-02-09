Left Menu

Parineeti Chopra Graces Bhima Jewellery's Centenary Showroom Launch in Noida

Parineeti Chopra attended the launch of Bhima Jewellery's new showroom in Noida. This marks a crucial milestone for the brand as it nears its 100-year anniversary. Bhima focuses on quality, ethical practices, and modern retail expansion to meet evolving consumer preferences while maintaining its heritage and trust.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 09-02-2026 18:08 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 18:08 IST
Parineeti Chopra Graces Bhima Jewellery's Centenary Showroom Launch in Noida
Parineeti Chopra

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra recently attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the launch of Bhima Jewellery's newest showroom in Noida. This event marks a pivotal chapter for the brand as it extends its reach across India, poised to celebrate 100 years of excellence in craftsmanship and ethical business practices.

The Noida showroom symbolizes Bhima's commitment to modern retail expansion while preserving its legacy values of trust, purity, and quality. Located in a key urban market, the store provides 22-carat gold jewellery with 100% BIS certification, transparent pricing, and a contemporary shopping experience.

Chairman Dr. B. Govindan and Managing Partner Mr. Sudhir Kapoor expressed enthusiasm about serving the discerning Noida clientele, emphasizing a future-ready approach aligned with long-standing values. The launch showcased curated jewellery and interactive customer experiences, underscoring Bhima's focus on design innovation and responsible growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kalyan Jewellers' Shares Soar After Impressive Q3 Profit Surge

Kalyan Jewellers' Shares Soar After Impressive Q3 Profit Surge

 India
2
Instagram and YouTube Face Legal Exam Over Addictive Designs

Instagram and YouTube Face Legal Exam Over Addictive Designs

 Global
3
Pioneering the Future of Digital Trust: AuthBridge and Vibrium AI's Game-Changing Partnership

Pioneering the Future of Digital Trust: AuthBridge and Vibrium AI's Game-Cha...

 India
4
Health Giants Make Bold Moves Amid Legal and Market Shakeups

Health Giants Make Bold Moves Amid Legal and Market Shakeups

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026