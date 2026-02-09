'Lahore 1947' Set to Reunite Bollywood Stars Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta

Bollywood enthusiasts are set for a treat as 'Lahore 1947', a period drama, is slated for an August 13 release. Featuring acclaimed actors Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta, the movie is being produced by the illustrious Aamir Khan under his banner, Aamir Khan Productions, with direction by Rajkumar Santoshi.

In addition to Deol and Zinta, the film boasts a stellar cast including renowned actress Shabana Azmi. Aamir Khan fondly remembered Dharmendra, Deol's late father, calling this one of his favorite scripts. 'This was one of Dharamji's favorite scripts, and I am so glad he could see the film,' Khan expressed in a statement.

'Lahore 1947' reunites Deol and Zinta, veterans of the silver screen who have previously shared the spotlight in hits like 'Farz' and 'The Hero: Love Story of a Spy'. Zinta returns to the cinematic stage after her last role in 2018's 'Bhaiaji Superhit', while Deol engages audiences after performing in 'Border 2'.