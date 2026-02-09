Left Menu

Archaeological Digs Await Green Light: Tamil Nadu's Quest for Answers

Tamil Nadu's archaeology department has submitted 45 proposals for excavations over the past five years, seeking approval from the Indian government. Eight of the twelve proposals from 2025 are still under review. The case of Keezhadi's delayed excavation report also highlights ongoing debates over proper methodology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2026 20:09 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 20:09 IST
Archaeological Digs Await Green Light: Tamil Nadu's Quest for Answers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Tamil Nadu state archaeology department has actively pursued archaeological explorations, submitting 45 proposals over the last five years to the Centre for approval. According to a recent disclosure in Parliament, in 2025 alone, twelve proposals were made, with four approved and eight still pending consideration.

Significantly, DMK MP Kanimozhi, addressing a related query, noted the Madurai bench's directive urging the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to cooperate with Tamil Nadu for excavations at Adichanallur. Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat confirmed this directive in response.

The ongoing deliberations also bring to light the Keezhadi excavation controversy, where methodological deficiencies were noted by experts, causing delays in publishing excavation reports despite completed phases.

TRENDING

1
Mahayuti Triumphs in Maharashtra Panchayat Polls

Mahayuti Triumphs in Maharashtra Panchayat Polls

 India
2
Justice for Abhaya: Rally Against Incomplete Investigations

Justice for Abhaya: Rally Against Incomplete Investigations

 India
3
EU Eyes Third-Country Ports on Sanctions List

EU Eyes Third-Country Ports on Sanctions List

 Belgium
4
Supreme Court Upholds Electoral Roll Integrity Amidst Political Tensions

Supreme Court Upholds Electoral Roll Integrity Amidst Political Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026