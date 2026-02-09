Archaeological Digs Await Green Light: Tamil Nadu's Quest for Answers

The Tamil Nadu state archaeology department has actively pursued archaeological explorations, submitting 45 proposals over the last five years to the Centre for approval. According to a recent disclosure in Parliament, in 2025 alone, twelve proposals were made, with four approved and eight still pending consideration.

Significantly, DMK MP Kanimozhi, addressing a related query, noted the Madurai bench's directive urging the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to cooperate with Tamil Nadu for excavations at Adichanallur. Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat confirmed this directive in response.

The ongoing deliberations also bring to light the Keezhadi excavation controversy, where methodological deficiencies were noted by experts, causing delays in publishing excavation reports despite completed phases.