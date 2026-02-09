Left Menu

Tragic Demise of Influencer Reshma K

Reshma K, a prominent social media influencer from Adhur, was found deceased in her rented quarters. Police suspect suicide but are probing deeply into the cause of her untimely death. Reshma had recently ended her marriage. Authorities are examining her phone and gathering statements for further investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kasaragod | Updated: 09-02-2026 21:24 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 21:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Reshma K, a celebrated social media influencer with over two lakh followers, was discovered dead in her Kudlu residence on Monday afternoon. The 25-year-old, known widely as Chinnupappu, was found hanging in her rented quarters, raising suspicions of suicide among police investigating the case.

The tragedy unfolds after Reshma ended her marital relationship a few months prior. Authorities are currently examining her mobile device for clues and will be speaking with her relatives to unravel the circumstances leading to her demise.

The investigation remains ongoing, with police committed to understanding the underlying reasons for what appears to be an unnatural death. Reshma's body will be released to her family following a comprehensive postmortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

