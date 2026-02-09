Left Menu

Gujarat CM Welcomes Sri Lankan Delegation for Strengthening Cultural Ties

Sri Lanka's Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna delegation, led by General Secretary Tilvin Silva, visited Gujarat's CM Bhupendra Patel, expressing admiration for Gujarat's development. They discussed bilateral relations, tourism promotion, and Sri Lanka's participation in Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2027, emphasizing strengthened cultural and historical ties under Indian leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 09-02-2026 22:00 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 22:00 IST
A delegation from Sri Lanka's Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna party, helmed by General Secretary Tilvin Silva, visited Gujarat's Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in Gandhinagar. The meeting focused on bolstering historical and cultural connections between the two nations.

Silva commended Gujarat's development and expressed gratitude for India's role in providing sacred Buddhist relics for a Colombo exhibition. Chief Minister Patel highlighted Gujarat's policy-driven environment and potential benefits for Sri Lanka, proposing closer cooperation in mutual interest areas.

Discussions also covered tourism promotion, and Patel invited Sri Lanka to join the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2027 as a partner country. The visit is seen as a step forward in enhancing India-Sri Lanka relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

