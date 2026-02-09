JJ Valaya Unveils Timeless Menswear Collection at FDCI India

Renowned designer JJ Valaya unveiled his latest menswear collection, 'The Valaya Man: East', at FDCI India's Men's Weekend in Jaipur, held at the picturesque Diggi Palace. The collection drew attention back to the core principles of design and craftsmanship, advocating for longevity in fashion instead of succumbing to transient trends.

In a conversation with ANI post-show, Valaya articulated his philosophy about luxury fashion, emphasizing the importance of clothing that endure over time. He dismissed the notion of fast fashion, stating, 'When you're in the luxury trade, whatever you create must endure. It cannot be fast fashion. It can be something relevant today, but next year, you won't look at it the same way.'

Valaya shared anecdotes of long-time clients whose attire remains stylish across generations, an inspiration that fuels his dedication to his craft. 'We've always believed in that. Today, I have clients—patrons of Oz—who dressed in our clothes 30 years ago, and now their children seek to wear them,' he said. The new collection radiates a mature and composed aesthetic, featuring soft silhouettes, kimono-style layers, and intricate detailing, inspired by royal heritage yet presented with a globally appealing simplicity.

This notable fashion event, organized by the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), took place on February 7 and 8, 2026, marking the first collaborative venture with Glenfiddich as the title sponsor.

(With inputs from agencies.)