Yogi Adityanath's Push for Eco-Tourism: A New Era for Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has underscored the state government's commitment to advancing eco-tourism as a critical component for employment generation, economic development, and environmental preservation.

Speaking at a meeting of the Uttar Pradesh Eco-Tourism Development Board, Adityanath directed the creation of a comprehensive and time-bound action plan to turn the state's rich biodiversity into a leading eco-tourism destination.

The focus will be on infrastructure development, private sector investment, and local community involvement, with several new projects and improved transport links announced to attract both domestic and international tourists.

(With inputs from agencies.)