Yogi Adityanath's Push for Eco-Tourism: A New Era for Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, calls for a strategic action plan to promote eco-tourism to boost employment, economy, and conservation. The private sector's role, infrastructure development, and local community participation are emphasized. New projects and transport connectivity are proposed to enhance the state's eco-tourism appeal.
- Country:
- India
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has underscored the state government's commitment to advancing eco-tourism as a critical component for employment generation, economic development, and environmental preservation.
Speaking at a meeting of the Uttar Pradesh Eco-Tourism Development Board, Adityanath directed the creation of a comprehensive and time-bound action plan to turn the state's rich biodiversity into a leading eco-tourism destination.
The focus will be on infrastructure development, private sector investment, and local community involvement, with several new projects and improved transport links announced to attract both domestic and international tourists.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Balancing Development and Conservation: Uttar Pradesh's Approach
Karnataka's New Innovation Wave: Deep Tech and Blue Economy
India's Mega Trade Deals Revolutionize Gujarat's Economy
Jaguar Land Rover's New Plant in Tamil Nadu: A Boost for Local Economy
AfDB and BIAT Sign $50m Trade Finance Facility to Boost Tunisia’s Private Sector