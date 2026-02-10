Legacy Revisited: Tracy Edwards Honors Her Ancestor's Contributions to Mumbai Police

Tracy Edwards, the great-granddaughter of former Mumbai Police Commissioner Stephen Edwards, made a significant visit to Mumbai, paying tribute to her ancestor's legacy.

Her visit included viewing the restored bust of Stephen Edwards at the Mumbai Police Museum and engaging with senior police officials, including Commissioner Deven Bharti. Tracy expressed deep appreciation for the meticulous restoration work and the historical insights provided by Dr. Deepak Rao, a dedicated police historian.

Edwards' visit was publicly acknowledged by the Mumbai Police on social media, celebrating the intersection of past and present. The event underscored the importance of preserving historical legacies within law enforcement and ongoing development efforts at the museum.

