Legacy Revisited: Tracy Edwards Honors Her Ancestor's Contributions to Mumbai Police

Tracy Edwards, great-granddaughter of former Mumbai Police Commissioner Stephen Edwards, visited Mumbai to honor her ancestor's legacy. She viewed his bust at the Mumbai Police Museum and met with senior officers, expressing gratitude and hope for the museum's future development. Her visit highlights historical connections and appreciation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-02-2026 00:06 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 00:06 IST
Legacy Revisited: Tracy Edwards Honors Her Ancestor's Contributions to Mumbai Police
  • Country:
  • India

Tracy Edwards, the great-granddaughter of former Mumbai Police Commissioner Stephen Edwards, made a significant visit to Mumbai, paying tribute to her ancestor's legacy.

Her visit included viewing the restored bust of Stephen Edwards at the Mumbai Police Museum and engaging with senior police officials, including Commissioner Deven Bharti. Tracy expressed deep appreciation for the meticulous restoration work and the historical insights provided by Dr. Deepak Rao, a dedicated police historian.

Edwards' visit was publicly acknowledged by the Mumbai Police on social media, celebrating the intersection of past and present. The event underscored the importance of preserving historical legacies within law enforcement and ongoing development efforts at the museum.

(With inputs from agencies.)

