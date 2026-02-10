Penguin Random House India Defends Exclusive Rights to General Naravane's Unpublished Memoir

Penguin Random House India (PRHI) has publicly reinforced its exclusive publishing rights to the memoir of former Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane, titled 'Four Stars of Destiny.'

The announcement follows reports of unauthorized digital and print copies in circulation, sparking an investigation by the Delhi Police Special Cell into these allegations.

The publisher asserts that any distribution of the memoir is a significant copyright infringement, and confirmed legal action will be taken against violators.

