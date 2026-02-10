Left Menu

Penguin Random House India Defends Exclusive Rights to General Naravane's Unpublished Memoir

Penguin Random House India announced it holds exclusive rights to General Manoj Mukund Naravane's 'Four Stars of Destiny.' The memoir remains unpublished amid reports of unauthorized copies circulating. Delhi Police investigate an alleged leak. The publisher warns against any illegal distribution, citing copyright infringement and potential legal action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2026 01:01 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 01:01 IST
Penguin Random House India Defends Exclusive Rights to General Naravane's Unpublished Memoir
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Penguin Random House India (PRHI) has publicly reinforced its exclusive publishing rights to the memoir of former Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane, titled 'Four Stars of Destiny.'

The announcement follows reports of unauthorized digital and print copies in circulation, sparking an investigation by the Delhi Police Special Cell into these allegations.

The publisher asserts that any distribution of the memoir is a significant copyright infringement, and confirmed legal action will be taken against violators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Disappearance of Nancy Guthrie: A National Concern

The Disappearance of Nancy Guthrie: A National Concern

 Global
2
Legal Battle Over Detained Toddler's Medical Rights

Legal Battle Over Detained Toddler's Medical Rights

 Global
3
Starmer's Leadership Faces Crisis Amid Mandelson Controversy

Starmer's Leadership Faces Crisis Amid Mandelson Controversy

 Global
4
Yen Gains Momentum: Impact of Takaichi’s Election Win and U.S. Dollar Weakening

Yen Gains Momentum: Impact of Takaichi’s Election Win and U.S. Dollar Weaken...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026