Penguin Random House India Defends Exclusive Rights to General Naravane's Unpublished Memoir
Penguin Random House India announced it holds exclusive rights to General Manoj Mukund Naravane's 'Four Stars of Destiny.' The memoir remains unpublished amid reports of unauthorized copies circulating. Delhi Police investigate an alleged leak. The publisher warns against any illegal distribution, citing copyright infringement and potential legal action.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2026 01:01 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 01:01 IST
- India
Penguin Random House India (PRHI) has publicly reinforced its exclusive publishing rights to the memoir of former Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane, titled 'Four Stars of Destiny.'
The announcement follows reports of unauthorized digital and print copies in circulation, sparking an investigation by the Delhi Police Special Cell into these allegations.
The publisher asserts that any distribution of the memoir is a significant copyright infringement, and confirmed legal action will be taken against violators.
(With inputs from agencies.)
