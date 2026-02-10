Farewell to a Comedy Legend: Catherine O'Hara's Impactful Legacy

Catherine O'Hara, the beloved comic actor celebrated for her iconic roles in 'Schitt's Creek' and 'Home Alone,' passed away due to a pulmonary embolism. This was confirmed by a death certificate released by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office.

The document also pointed to rectal cancer as an underlying condition, noting she was cremated. O'Hara, aged 71, died on January 30, prompting heartfelt tributes from her co-star Macaulay Culkin and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. Her acclaimed career was highlighted by a 2020 Emmy win for her role as Moira Rose on 'Schitt's Creek.' She also gained fame playing the mother of Culkin's character in the 1990 hit 'Home Alone' and Delia Deetz in 'Beetlejuice.'

Recently, O'Hara joined the forthcoming 2025 series 'The Studio,' a Hollywood satire by Seth Rogen, where she portrayed Patty Leigh, a fired film studio head.

