Desperate Search for Savannah Guthrie's Missing Mother Intensifies

Savannah Guthrie, host of NBC's 'Today' show, has issued a public plea on social media for assistance in finding her missing mother, Nancy Guthrie, who vanished from her Arizona home in what is believed to be a kidnapping. The 84-year-old, with limited mobility, was reported missing on February 1.

Authorities, led by Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos, suspect foul play after two ransom notes were sent to media outlets. Savannah Guthrie, alongside her siblings, has made several emotional appeals urging the public to report any suspicious activity, emphasizing the family's desperate situation.

As of now, no proof of life has been discovered, and the investigation has stalled with no suspects or persons of interest identified. The FBI has offered a $50,000 reward for information leading to the return of Nancy Guthrie or the capture of those responsible.