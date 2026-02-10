Left Menu

Desperate Search for Savannah Guthrie's Missing Mother Intensifies

Savannah Guthrie is urgently seeking help to find her 84-year-old mother, Nancy, who disappeared from her Arizona home in a suspected kidnapping. Authorities believe she was taken due to her limited mobility and have received ransom notes. No suspects have been identified, and concerns grow for her well-being.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 04:52 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 04:52 IST
Savannah Guthrie, host of NBC's 'Today' show, has issued a public plea on social media for assistance in finding her missing mother, Nancy Guthrie, who vanished from her Arizona home in what is believed to be a kidnapping. The 84-year-old, with limited mobility, was reported missing on February 1.

Authorities, led by Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos, suspect foul play after two ransom notes were sent to media outlets. Savannah Guthrie, alongside her siblings, has made several emotional appeals urging the public to report any suspicious activity, emphasizing the family's desperate situation.

As of now, no proof of life has been discovered, and the investigation has stalled with no suspects or persons of interest identified. The FBI has offered a $50,000 reward for information leading to the return of Nancy Guthrie or the capture of those responsible.

