Rugby Legacy: The Sudden Loss of Connor Garden-Bachop
Connor Garden-Bachop, a promising rugby player for the Otago Highlanders and Maōri All Blacks, passed away at 25 due to heart-related causes. Born into a renowned rugby family, his untimely demise has been confirmed as natural by a New Zealand coroner. Family reflects on his impactful legacy.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 05:37 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 05:37 IST
New Zealand rugby mourns the loss of Connor Garden-Bachop, an Otago Highlanders player, who passed away at 25 from heart-related natural causes, according to a coroner.
Garden-Bachop, remembered for his promising career and family ties to rugby elites, died on June 16, 2024, in Christchurch.
The coroner's report indicates a mildly dilated heart as the cause, quelling any suspicion, and spotlighting the legacy he's left for his loved ones and the rugby community.