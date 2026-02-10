Rugby Legacy: The Sudden Loss of Connor Garden-Bachop

New Zealand rugby mourns the loss of Connor Garden-Bachop, an Otago Highlanders player, who passed away at 25 from heart-related natural causes, according to a coroner.

Garden-Bachop, remembered for his promising career and family ties to rugby elites, died on June 16, 2024, in Christchurch.

The coroner's report indicates a mildly dilated heart as the cause, quelling any suspicion, and spotlighting the legacy he's left for his loved ones and the rugby community.