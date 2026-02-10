Left Menu

Chappell Roan Parts Ways with Wasserman Amid Email Scandal

Pop star Chappell Roan announced her separation from talent agency Wasserman following the revelation of flirtatious emails between its chief, Casey Wasserman, and Ghislaine Maxwell. The decision was driven by a commitment to representation that supports artists' values and safety, in light of Maxwell's association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 09:23 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 09:23 IST
Chappell Roan Parts Ways with Wasserman Amid Email Scandal

In a move shaking the entertainment industry, pop star Chappell Roan revealed on Monday that she has ended her professional affiliation with the talent agency led by Casey Wasserman. The announcement comes in the wake of recent disclosures relating to Wasserman's email exchanges with Ghislaine Maxwell, the convicted associate of late financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The unearthed emails, dating back more than 20 years, have triggered criticism of Wasserman for his flirtatious exchanges with Maxwell, sparking Roan's decision to seek representation aligned with her principles. Wasserman has since publicly apologized, stating that he had no knowledge of Maxwell's or Epstein's criminal activities at the time.

While Maxwell serves a 20-year sentence for her involvement in Epstein's illicit activities, the talent agency has yet to comment on Roan's departure. This incident underscores the ongoing effects of Epstein's exposed connections, as industry professionals re-evaluate their affiliations in pursuit of ethical alignment.

TRENDING

1
Coffee’s Role in Dementia Prevention: The Brew of Good Brain Health

Coffee’s Role in Dementia Prevention: The Brew of Good Brain Health

 United Kingdom
2
Obesity's Global Impact on Infectious Disease Mortality Unveiled

Obesity's Global Impact on Infectious Disease Mortality Unveiled

 India
3
Chaos Erupts in Hathras: 26 Arrested Following Child's Tragic Accident

Chaos Erupts in Hathras: 26 Arrested Following Child's Tragic Accident

 India
4
Echoes of Parliamentary Decorum: The Shadow of Nehru's Legacy

Echoes of Parliamentary Decorum: The Shadow of Nehru's Legacy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026