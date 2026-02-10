Left Menu

Unraveling the Mumbai Firing: Accused Revealed in Rohit Shetty Case

The Mumbai Crime Branch's probe into the shooting at Rohit Shetty's residence has unveiled a network tied to the Bishnoi gang. Asaram Fasle, a crucial link, worked under Shubham Lonkar and supplied the weapon. Five suspects are in custody until February 11, 2026, amid an intense investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 10:25 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 10:25 IST
Filmmaker Rohit Shetty (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the Mumbai Crime Branch has cracked open details concerning the firing incident outside Bollywood director-producer Rohit Shetty's residence. Investigations revealed that the arm supplier in the case, Asaram Fasle, has been linked to the Bishnoi gang, working covertly as a garage mechanic for four years.

According to police, Fasle was influenced by Shubham Lonkar, alleged mastermind behind the firing and another high-profile murder case. On February 5, the Esplanade Court remanded five accused, already in police custody, to stay detained until February 11, 2026, emphasizing the gravity and complexity of the crime.

Authorities uncovered a nexus of secretive communications through apps like Signal, as they continue the probe and suspect more culprits involved. The police made a case for extended custody, arguing the depth of the organized crime warrants meticulous investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

