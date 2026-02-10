Entertainment Titans Clash: Legal Battles, Cultural Celebrations, and Technological Marvels

Hollywood director Michael Bay has filed a lawsuit against Cadillac F1 concerning a livery launch commercial aired during the Super Bowl. The ad, featuring Formula One's latest entry supported by General Motors, has sparked legal action, though CEO Dan Towriss expressed hope for an amicable resolution.

Meanwhile, pop sensation Chappell Roan has departed Casey Wasserman's talent agency amid controversy over Wasserman's past email exchanges with Ghislaine Maxwell. Wasserman, who leads the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics, has apologized following the release of personal communications between himself and the convicted sex trafficker.

In an innovative turn, Chinese robotics firm Agibot showcased humanoid robots for Lunar New Year festivities. The start-up's robots dazzled audiences with dance, acrobatics, and comedy, as creators aim to capture the attention of potential investors and the public. Additionally, Bad Bunny delivered an energizing Super Bowl halftime show paying homage to Puerto Rican culture, receiving widespread acclaim and featuring surprise guest Lady Gaga.