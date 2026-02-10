Left Menu

Margot Robbie Reveals Worst Gift: A Book on Dieting

Hollywood actor Margot Robbie, known for her roles in films such as 'Barbie' and 'The Wolf of Wall Street', shared that she once received a book suggesting she eat less from a co-actor, which she considers the worst gift. Robbie will next feature in 'Wuthering Heights'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 10-02-2026 11:32 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 11:32 IST
Margot Robbie Reveals Worst Gift: A Book on Dieting
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a candid interview, Hollywood star Margot Robbie, famous for her standout roles in 'Barbie' and 'The Wolf of Wall Street', described her worst gift received early in her career.

The actor recalled how a male co-star gifted her a book titled 'Why French Women Don't Get Fat', implying she should eat less. This book, penned by Mireille Guiliano, offers lifestyle guidance on dieting.

Robbie, preparing for her upcoming role in 'Wuthering Heights', expressed her disbelief and irritation at the gesture that suggested she needed to watch her weight.

(With inputs from agencies.)

