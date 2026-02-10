Margot Robbie Reveals Worst Gift: A Book on Dieting

In a candid interview, Hollywood star Margot Robbie, famous for her standout roles in 'Barbie' and 'The Wolf of Wall Street', described her worst gift received early in her career.

The actor recalled how a male co-star gifted her a book titled 'Why French Women Don't Get Fat', implying she should eat less. This book, penned by Mireille Guiliano, offers lifestyle guidance on dieting.

Robbie, preparing for her upcoming role in 'Wuthering Heights', expressed her disbelief and irritation at the gesture that suggested she needed to watch her weight.

(With inputs from agencies.)