Anupam Kher Warns Fans About Instagram Imposters

Anupam Kher, the seasoned actor, recently took to Instagram to address the proliferation of fake accounts impersonating him on social media. These imposters have been using his photos and videos to mislead fans, prompting Kher to advise the public to disregard any messages or requests from such accounts.

In his video, Kher clarified that he only operates a single official Instagram profile, disputing the legitimacy of accounts such as AnupamKher30 and AnupamPKher30. He mentioned receiving alerts from friends and fans about these impersonators, who have been reaching out to people with requests.

Kher's recent directorial work 'Tanvi the Great' marked his return to directing and saw its release in 2025. The actor is also set to appear in 'Khosla Ka Ghosla 2', continuing his prolific career in the film industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)