Anupam Kher Warns Fans About Instagram Imposters
Veteran actor Anupam Kher alerted his fans about fake Instagram accounts using his name and urged them to ignore any requests from such profiles. He clarified that he only has one official account. Kher recently directed 'Tanvi the Great' and will appear in 'Khosla Ka Ghosla 2'.
- Country:
- India
Anupam Kher, the seasoned actor, recently took to Instagram to address the proliferation of fake accounts impersonating him on social media. These imposters have been using his photos and videos to mislead fans, prompting Kher to advise the public to disregard any messages or requests from such accounts.
In his video, Kher clarified that he only operates a single official Instagram profile, disputing the legitimacy of accounts such as AnupamKher30 and AnupamPKher30. He mentioned receiving alerts from friends and fans about these impersonators, who have been reaching out to people with requests.
Kher's recent directorial work 'Tanvi the Great' marked his return to directing and saw its release in 2025. The actor is also set to appear in 'Khosla Ka Ghosla 2', continuing his prolific career in the film industry.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Social Media on Trial: The Battle Over Children's Mental Health
Social Media Stunt Sparks Controversy: The Rs 2 Lakh Incident
Delhi Police registers FIR over circulation of unpublished book of ex-Chief of Army Staff Gen Naravane on social media: Police.
Social Media Giants in the Dock: Meta's Trial Begins in New Mexico
Police must take suo motu cognisance of Assam CM targeting particular community, sharing vicious social media videos: Gaurav Gogoi.