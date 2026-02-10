Journey Home: Navigating China's Record-Breaking Lunar New Year Travel

Millions of Chinese citizens embark on the annual migration home, known as 'chunyun', to celebrate the Lunar New Year. Among them is Liu Zhiquan, a construction worker from Beijing, who opted for a 30-hour train ride to Chengdu, prioritizing family over comfort due to economic constraints.

This year witnesses unprecedented travel with 9.5 billion trips expected, a record high according to the National Development and Reform Commission. Trains and planes will carry 540 million and 95 million passengers, respectively, while many more will journey by road.

For many, like young professional Tian Duofu, this time offers a rare opportunity for extended family gatherings. The festival's significance is especially pronounced for migrant workers with limited holidays, underscoring the enduring cultural importance of returning home despite economic hardship.