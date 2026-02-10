Tragedy Strikes at Navgrah Temple Inauguration

A tragic incident unfolded at the inauguration ceremony of the Navgrah Temple in Dabra town, Gwalior district, on Tuesday, resulting in the death of a 70-year-old woman and injuries to six others.

The chaos erupted during the Kalash Yatra event when a scuffle broke out as several women rushed forward during the distribution of sacred pots. Gwalior Collector Ruchika Chauhan reported that the woman was crushed in the crowd and eventually succumbed to her injuries.

Efforts are underway to ensure order, as the situation has since been brought under control. The injured parties are receiving medical treatment in both Gwalior and Dabra, while further measures are being implemented to prevent such occurrences.

(With inputs from agencies.)