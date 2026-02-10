Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes at Navgrah Temple Inauguration

A stampede at the inauguration of Navgrah Temple in Gwalior's Dabra town led to the death of a 70-year-old woman while injuring six others. The incident occurred during a Kalash Yatra, amidst a rush for sacred pots. Authorities report the situation is now under control.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gwalior | Updated: 10-02-2026 14:58 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 14:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded at the inauguration ceremony of the Navgrah Temple in Dabra town, Gwalior district, on Tuesday, resulting in the death of a 70-year-old woman and injuries to six others.

The chaos erupted during the Kalash Yatra event when a scuffle broke out as several women rushed forward during the distribution of sacred pots. Gwalior Collector Ruchika Chauhan reported that the woman was crushed in the crowd and eventually succumbed to her injuries.

Efforts are underway to ensure order, as the situation has since been brought under control. The injured parties are receiving medical treatment in both Gwalior and Dabra, while further measures are being implemented to prevent such occurrences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

