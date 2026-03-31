Explosive Incident: Injuries at Krishna Police Station
An explosion at a police station in Krishna district injured six police personnel during the disposal of seized firecrackers. The incident occurred during a special drive against unauthorised firecracker storage. Injured personnel received medical treatment and a detailed investigation has been initiated to determine the cause.
- Country:
- India
In a shocking incident, six police personnel were injured following an explosion at a police station in Krishna district. The explosion occurred as the seized firecrackers were being shifted for disposal, complying with court orders.
Authorities had conducted a special drive against unauthorized firecracker storage, resulting in the seizure of large quantities of explosives. These were stored safely at a facility within the police station prior to the fateful incident.
Superintendent of Police Vidya Sagar Naidu confirmed that while three personnel suffered serious injuries, others received minor wounds. Immediate medical assistance was provided, and an internal investigation will ascertain the blast's cause. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha expressed concern and were briefed on the situation.
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