Massive Security Operation for India-AI Impact Summit

Ensuring robust security for the India-AI Impact Summit in Delhi, over 10,000 police personnel will be stationed at Bharat Mandapam from February 16 to 20. The five-day event is set to attract thousands of delegates from more than 30 countries.

Personnel from every district in Delhi have been mobilized, with contributions ranging from 800 to 1,000 police staff per district. A specially designed AI Impact Summit Cell is managing central coordination for security planning, intelligence sharing, and traffic management, authorities said.

The high-profile nature of the summit has prompted stringent access regulations, using QR code passes for accredited delegates and staff only. Traffic diversions and emergency medical arrangements are planned, with approximately 5,000 traffic police ensuring smooth vehicle movement.

(With inputs from agencies.)