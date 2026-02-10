Left Menu

Massive Security Operation for India-AI Impact Summit

More than 10,000 police personnel are deployed for the India-AI Impact Summit in Delhi from February 16 to 20. The five-day event will host delegates from over 30 countries, necessitating stringent security measures. A specially designed AI Impact Summit Cell ensures coordination among differing security units.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2026 15:27 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 15:27 IST
Massive Security Operation for India-AI Impact Summit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Ensuring robust security for the India-AI Impact Summit in Delhi, over 10,000 police personnel will be stationed at Bharat Mandapam from February 16 to 20. The five-day event is set to attract thousands of delegates from more than 30 countries.

Personnel from every district in Delhi have been mobilized, with contributions ranging from 800 to 1,000 police staff per district. A specially designed AI Impact Summit Cell is managing central coordination for security planning, intelligence sharing, and traffic management, authorities said.

The high-profile nature of the summit has prompted stringent access regulations, using QR code passes for accredited delegates and staff only. Traffic diversions and emergency medical arrangements are planned, with approximately 5,000 traffic police ensuring smooth vehicle movement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes Kalash Yatra in Dabra: Stampede Causes Fatalities and Injuries

Tragedy Strikes Kalash Yatra in Dabra: Stampede Causes Fatalities and Injuri...

 India
2
Tata Motors Drives Economic Growth with New Tamil Nadu Plant

Tata Motors Drives Economic Growth with New Tamil Nadu Plant

 India
3
Resilient Australia's T20 Journey Despite Bowling Setbacks

Resilient Australia's T20 Journey Despite Bowling Setbacks

 Global
4
South Korea's Controversial Plan to Expand Medical Student Intake

South Korea's Controversial Plan to Expand Medical Student Intake

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026