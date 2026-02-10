Left Menu

Raj & DK Tease Exciting Return of 'Farzi' with Season 2 Poster

Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK have excited fans by unveiling a teaser poster for the second season of 'Farzi', starring Shahid Kapoor. The thriller series, which premiered two years ago, follows Kapoor's character, Sunny, an artist thrown into the world of counterfeiting.

New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2026 15:58 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 15:58 IST
  • India

In an exciting announcement for thriller enthusiasts, celebrated filmmakers Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, known widely as Raj & DK, have unveiled a teaser poster for the second season of their highly acclaimed series, 'Farzi'. The poster, shared on the duo's Instagram account, hints at the ongoing production with the words "Round 2 in progress. 'Farzi'".

Marking the two-year anniversary since the release of the show's first season, Shahid Kapoor, the series lead, also joined in the celebration by reposting the poster on his Instagram story. Accompanying the post, Kapoor shared a picture with the filmmaking duo, adding a touch of camaraderie with his caption "The fakers are back at it @rajanddk."

'Farzi' captivated audiences with its portrayal of Sunny, a talented small-time artist, who becomes embroiled in the dangerous world of counterfeiting when he crafts a flawless fake currency note. The series, available on Prime Video, also features Raashii Khanna and Vijay Sethupathi in crucial roles and marked the digital debut for Kapoor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

