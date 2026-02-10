A Fan's Dream: Meeting Amitabh Bachchan in Person

Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan extended a warm gesture to a dedicated fan, Nirmit Jesrani, by inviting him to his home.

The event came after a video showing Jesrani greeting Bachchan went viral on social media. Jesrani took to Instagram, expressing his immense gratitude for the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

The fan shared his awe at meeting Bachchan in person and attending his Sunday Darshan, calling the experience 'unforgettable' and praising the star's humility.