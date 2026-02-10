A Fan's Dream: Meeting Amitabh Bachchan in Person
Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan surprised fan Nirmit Jesrani by inviting him over after Jesrani's video greeting the actor went viral. Jesrani expressed awe and gratitude in an Instagram post, recounting the memorable experience of meeting Bachchan and witnessing his Sunday Darshan event from the actor's house.
Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan extended a warm gesture to a dedicated fan, Nirmit Jesrani, by inviting him to his home.
The event came after a video showing Jesrani greeting Bachchan went viral on social media. Jesrani took to Instagram, expressing his immense gratitude for the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.
The fan shared his awe at meeting Bachchan in person and attending his Sunday Darshan, calling the experience 'unforgettable' and praising the star's humility.
