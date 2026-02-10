Revisiting 250 Years: American Democracy's Enduring Journey Unfolds

America's 250th anniversary approaches amid significant political divisions, raising concerns about the sustainability of representative government. However, unity appears at the National Archives where the founding documents, including the Declaration of Independence, inspire hope.

The Associated Press interviewed visitors, who acknowledge ideological divides but hold optimism for the nation's ability to heal and progress. They emphasize America's historical resilience, referencing times when the nation regrouped despite disagreements.

As some express fears over current policies and constitutional threats, there's consensus on maintaining respectful dialogue to preserve democratic ideals and ensure a united future, echoing the spirit of the nation's founders.

(With inputs from agencies.)