Vatican and Morningstar Unite for Catholic-Aligned Equity Indexes
The Vatican bank and Morningstar launch new equity indexes aligning with Catholic principles. This collaboration introduces Morningstar IOR US and Eurozone Catholic Principles for socially responsible investing. The move follows efforts to improve the bank's tarnished past, influenced by reforms initiated by the late Pope Francis.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 20:05 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 20:05 IST
In an unprecedented alliance, the Vatican bank has teamed up with Morningstar to introduce two equity indexes adhering to Catholic doctrines.
The Institute for the Works of Religion aims to prioritize life issues, social responsibility, and environmental protection.
Socially responsible investing, bolstered by reforms from the late Pope Francis, is increasingly turning heads, with this latest collaboration further reshaping the dialogue.
(With inputs from agencies.)