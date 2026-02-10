Tamannaah Bhatia Steps Into Spotlight as KSDL's New Face Amidst Controversy

Bollywood actress Tamannaah Bhatia has officially commenced her duties as the brand ambassador for Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL), marking her entry on Tuesday. During the event held in Bengaluru, she was greeted by MB Patil, Minister for Large and Medium Industries, alongside KSDL Chairman CS Nadagouda and other board members.

At the gathering, Bhatia endorsed several KSDL products, notably the Mysore Sandal soap, expressing her excitement about this new chapter as an artist. She remarked, "Being the face of Mysore Sandal Soap is a thrilling journey as I embrace new roles and challenges." Her appointment last year stirred controversy due to her non-Kannada origins, attracting public scrutiny.

In response, Minister MB Patil justified the decision by highlighting Bhatia's widespread appeal and digital influence, key factors in the government's strategy to achieve a sales target of Rs 5,000 crore by 2030. Despite considering other celebrities like Deepika Padukone and Rashmika Mandanna, Bhatia's pan-India attraction and cost-effective terms secured her selection, aiming to capitalize on her 28 million-strong social media presence.