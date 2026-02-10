Left Menu

Skybags Teams Up with Chennai Super Kings for Exciting Luggage Collection

Skybags, a part of VIP Industries, partners with IPL team Chennai Super Kings for the 2026 season to launch co-branded luggage and backpacks. This collaboration is seen as an effort to engage young fans and strengthen brand identity, with products priced for a wide range of consumers.

Updated: 10-02-2026 21:07 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 21:07 IST
Skybags, a distinguished brand under VIP Industries, is now the official luggage partner for the Chennai Super Kings during the upcoming 2026 season of the Indian Premier League. The formal partnership was marked by a document exchange between VIP Industries Managing Director and CEO Atul Jain and CSK Managing Director KS Viswanathan.

As part of this collaboration, Skybags plans to launch an exclusive range of co-branded luggage and backpacks, beautifully reflecting the Chennai Super Kings' iconic brand identity. These products are geared towards young and aspirational consumers, aiming to engage them through platforms they are most passionate about, according to the company statement.

The range, priced starting at Rs 4,590 for luggage and Rs 1,999 for backpacks, will be available through hundreds of Skybags retail stores, major e-commerce sites, and the official CSK website. With this collection, Skybags aims to enhance the fan experience and strengthen the cultural link between the brand and cricket enthusiasts across the nation.

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

