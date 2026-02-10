Left Menu

'Pushpa' Star's Team Dismisses Dos and Don'ts List Allegations

After accusations surfaced of Allu Arjun having a stringent list of '42 dos and don'ts', his team denied the claims, announcing legal steps against the false allegations. Currently, Arjun is filming a new project with Lokesh Kanagaraj, as fans eagerly anticipate his forthcoming cinematic ventures.

Actor Allu Arjun (Image Source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The team of celebrated 'Pushpa' star Allu Arjun has dismissed claims alleging the actor operates with a complex set of '42 dos and don'ts'. These allegations were discussed on a podcast by a brand strategist.

Arjun's representatives issued a firm statement rebutting these assertions as false and are reportedly initiating defamation proceedings against the individuals responsible for spreading misinformation.

In the realm of cinema, Allu Arjun is engaging in a new venture titled AA23 alongside noted filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj. The anticipated project aims to capture audiences with its recently revealed video and theme music, alluding to Arjun's past box office successes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

