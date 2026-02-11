Entertainment Highlights: Lawsuits, Talent Representation Shifts, and Super Bowl Surprises

Hollywood director Michael Bay is suing Cadillac Formula One over a livery launch commercial featured during the Super Bowl. The advert showcased the entry of Formula One's newest team, supported by General Motors. Cadillac CEO Dan Towriss seeks an amicable resolution to the legal dispute.

Pop star Chappell Roan announced her departure from the talent agency led by Casey Wasserman, who has faced backlash due to past communications with Ghislaine Maxwell. Wasserman has apologized after emails between him and the convict were made public.

Paramount Skydance has sweetened its bid for Warner Bros Discovery by offering additional financial incentives. The move aims to entice Warner Bros shareholders in its ongoing contest with Netflix for directing significant entertainment assets. Meanwhile, Chinese robotic entertainment is making a Lunar New Year splash, with Agibot robots showcasing varied acts.

In a standout Super Bowl halftime show, Bad Bunny paid homage to Puerto Rico, featuring a surprise appearance by Lady Gaga. The performance, which also included a tribute to Daddy Yankee, exemplified the rising prominence of Latin music on the global stage.

