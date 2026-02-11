Left Menu

New Protocols for Singing 'Vande Mataram'

The Union Home Ministry has issued directives for the singing of all six stanzas of the National Song Vande Mataram, preceding the National Anthem, at official functions. This protocol coincides with the 150th anniversary of the song. The audience must stand at attention, though exceptions apply for media showings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2026 10:36 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 10:36 IST
New Protocols for Singing 'Vande Mataram'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Home Ministry has mandated that all six stanzas of the National Song 'Vande Mataram,' composed by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, be performed first whenever it is played alongside the National Anthem 'Jan Gana Man.' This order, issued on January 28, sets protocols for its singing at official ceremonies.

The directive, coinciding with the 150th anniversary of 'Vande Mataram,' specifies that the song should be performed at significant events such as the arrival of the President, flag-hoisting ceremonies, and governor speeches. At these events, attendees are required to stand in attention during the song.

The order provides exceptions for media presentations, where standing may disrupt the viewing. Schools are encouraged to start their days with the National Song, and authorities must ensure that it is sung in unison at various events, fostering respect for national symbols.

TRENDING

1
Leema Rose's Exit Sparks Political Shuffle in Puducherry

Leema Rose's Exit Sparks Political Shuffle in Puducherry

 India
2
Uttar Pradesh Unveils Ambitious Budget: Focus on Skill Development and Youth Employment

Uttar Pradesh Unveils Ambitious Budget: Focus on Skill Development and Youth...

 India
3
Bangladesh's Pivotal Referendum: Charting the Path to Governance Reforms

Bangladesh's Pivotal Referendum: Charting the Path to Governance Reforms

 Global
4
Rafale, Su-30, MiG-29, Tejas, other assets to be part of Ex Vayu Shakti in Pokharan: IAF official.

Rafale, Su-30, MiG-29, Tejas, other assets to be part of Ex Vayu Shakti in P...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026