New Protocols for Singing 'Vande Mataram'

The Union Home Ministry has mandated that all six stanzas of the National Song 'Vande Mataram,' composed by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, be performed first whenever it is played alongside the National Anthem 'Jan Gana Man.' This order, issued on January 28, sets protocols for its singing at official ceremonies.

The directive, coinciding with the 150th anniversary of 'Vande Mataram,' specifies that the song should be performed at significant events such as the arrival of the President, flag-hoisting ceremonies, and governor speeches. At these events, attendees are required to stand in attention during the song.

The order provides exceptions for media presentations, where standing may disrupt the viewing. Schools are encouraged to start their days with the National Song, and authorities must ensure that it is sung in unison at various events, fostering respect for national symbols.