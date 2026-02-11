Amidst the Ruins: A Father's Solemn Quest for His Family

Amid the shattered remains of his Gaza home, Mahmoud Hammad sifts through debris, searching for the remains of his family killed in an Israeli airstrike over two years ago. His journey of sorrow and determination highlights the human cost of conflict.

Hammad's struggles mirror those of thousands in Gaza, a region still grappling with staggering losses and destruction from the conflict. With limited resources, he hopes to find closure by retrieving remains of his loved ones, including his unborn daughter, from the rubble.

More than 700 bodies have been recovered since a ceasefire, but the situation in Gaza remains dire. The devastation includes vast piles of rubble and missing bodies, compounded by restrictions on equipment entering the territory, making recovery efforts an uphill battle.

