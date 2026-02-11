Teyana Taylor to Turn Heads at 2026 Oscars with Stunning Fashion Statement

Teyana Taylor is poised to leave a lasting fashion impression at the 2026 Academy Awards, where she's up for her first Best Actress nomination. Known for her dazzling red-carpet appearances, Taylor conveyed her excitement for the Oscars during an exclusive People magazine interview at the EA Sports Madden Bowl preceding the 2026 Super Bowl.

While Taylor has not focused on crafting an acceptance speech, her outfit choice for the event is where her thoughts lie. "I might not be thinking about a speech, but I am absolutely thinking about a 'fit," Taylor remarked to People, adding that she intends to make a bold style statement.

Though details about her Oscars ensemble remain undisclosed, Taylor hinted that fans should "stay tuned" for her grand entrance on March 15. With confidence, she assured, "It's going to be good, though. It's going to be good."

Taylor's nomination comes for her role in One Battle After Another, which boasts a total of 13 nominations this Oscars season. The film Hamnet secured eight nominations, while Sinners leads with a historic 16—setting a new benchmark in Academy Awards history, as reported by People.