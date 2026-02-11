Teyana Taylor Ready to Turn Heads at 2026 Oscars with Unforgettable Fashion

Teyana Taylor, celebrated for her striking red-carpet style, is set to make waves at the 2026 Academy Awards, where she is nominated for Best Actress for the first time, according to People. Taylor shared her anticipation in an interview at the EA Sports Madden Bowl preceding the 2026 Super Bowl.

Although she hasn't concentrated much on her acceptance speech yet, Taylor emphasized that her attire for the Oscars is a priority. 'I might not be thinking about a speech, but I am absolutely thinking about a 'fit,' she told People, hinting at a show-stopping outfit.

While keeping specific details about her Oscar night ensemble under wraps, Taylor advised fans to 'stay tuned' for her appearance on March 15. Her role in One Battle After Another earned her a nomination among the film's impressive 13 Oscars nods; it competes with other top contenders Hamnet, with eight nominations, and Sinners, which set a record with 16.

