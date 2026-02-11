Left Menu

Stars Gather at Oscars Nominee Luncheon: A Prelude to Hollywood's Biggest Night

Oscar nominees from 24 categories attended the traditional luncheon at the Beverly Hilton, marking a return to form after last year's cancelation. The event served as both a celebration and networking opportunity, with Lynette Howell Taylor giving guidance on acceptance speeches. Notable gatherings included nominees from the record-setting film 'Sinners'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 11-02-2026 17:21 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 17:21 IST
Stars Gather at Oscars Nominee Luncheon: A Prelude to Hollywood's Biggest Night
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a celebration of entertainment achievements, around 230 Oscar nominees came together at the Beverly Hilton for the Academy Award nominees luncheon. The event offered both a portrait session and preparation for the upcoming prestigious ceremony.

The gathering featured leading names, including stars like Leonardo DiCaprio and Emma Stone, who mingled with first-time nominees. Newly elected AMPAS president Lynette Howell Taylor offered practical advice on acceptance speeches, encouraging winners to keep their messages brief and sincere.

The luncheon marks the return of tradition, interrupted last year by wildfires. Instead, this year brought touching reunions among Hollywood heavyweights such as Steven Spielberg and Paul Thomas Anderson, along with intriguing encounters between international nominees and local figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Czech Initiative’s Mission to Arm Ukraine: Aiming for €5 Billion

Czech Initiative’s Mission to Arm Ukraine: Aiming for €5 Billion

 Belgium
2
U.S. Citizen Sentenced in Germany for Espionage

U.S. Citizen Sentenced in Germany for Espionage

 Germany
3
Warsh's Potential Impact on Fed Policy: A Balancing Act

Warsh's Potential Impact on Fed Policy: A Balancing Act

 Global
4
Olympic Controversy: Ukrainian Athlete's Helmet Sparks Debate

Olympic Controversy: Ukrainian Athlete's Helmet Sparks Debate

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026