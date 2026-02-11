Stars Gather at Oscars Nominee Luncheon: A Prelude to Hollywood's Biggest Night

In a celebration of entertainment achievements, around 230 Oscar nominees came together at the Beverly Hilton for the Academy Award nominees luncheon. The event offered both a portrait session and preparation for the upcoming prestigious ceremony.

The gathering featured leading names, including stars like Leonardo DiCaprio and Emma Stone, who mingled with first-time nominees. Newly elected AMPAS president Lynette Howell Taylor offered practical advice on acceptance speeches, encouraging winners to keep their messages brief and sincere.

The luncheon marks the return of tradition, interrupted last year by wildfires. Instead, this year brought touching reunions among Hollywood heavyweights such as Steven Spielberg and Paul Thomas Anderson, along with intriguing encounters between international nominees and local figures.

