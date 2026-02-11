Left Menu

India's Ayurveda Ascent: Cultivating a Global Market for Medicinal Plants

India is poised to become a leading supplier of medicinal plants and plant-based wellness products, as highlighted by Ayush Minister Prataprao Jadhav at a 'Chintan Shivir'. The event focused on policy, research, and implementation strategies for the sustainable growth of the medicinal plants sector, aligning with the government's self-reliant vision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2026 19:30 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 19:30 IST
The global recognition of Ayurveda and Ayush systems is positioning India as a potential leader in the supply of medicinal plants and wellness products, noted Ayush Minister Prataprao Jadhav at the 'Chintan Shivir'.

Senior officials and industry experts gathered to discuss sustainable practices and innovation to boost the sector, aligning with initiatives like 'Viksit Bharat 2047' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'. Jadhav emphasized the importance of this sector for economic and ecological benefits.

The minister also announced new developments including a sustainable initiative and collaborations aimed at enhancing research and market access. Strengthening regional partnerships and fostering academia-industry-farmer collaborations remain key future objectives.

