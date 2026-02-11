Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Transforms Ujjain into Global Spiritual Hub

Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain is evolving into a global spiritual tourism destination with developments like the Mahakal Lok Corridor and plans for Simhastha 2028. The city is enhancing infrastructure, including a water project and bridges, while banning liquor at religious sites and promoting health and education initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ujjain | Updated: 11-02-2026 21:12 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 21:12 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced that Ujjain has emerged as a global spiritual tourism hub, thanks to the Mahakal Lok Corridor, and is now getting ready for Simhastha 2028. This transformation under Prime Minister Modi's leadership has positioned Ujjain as a key location for spiritual gatherings.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Rs 1,133.67 crore Hariyakhedi Water Augmentation Project, Yadav emphasized its role in providing clean drinking water during Simhastha 2028. He also announced multiple development projects worth approximately Rs 47.23 crore for the city's advancement.

Yadav paid tribute to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay and highlighted government initiatives like Project Sanvardhan for maternal and child health, and the upcoming Dhanvantari Institute of Ayurveda. The state is also banning liquor at religious sites and developing Lord Krishna-related locations as pilgrimage destinations, all in anticipation of welcoming five crore devotees in 2028.

