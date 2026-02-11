Flipperachi Set to Rock Mumbai: A Hip-Hop Phenomenon
Rapper Flipperachi will perform in Mumbai on March 13, marking his Indian debut. Known for his viral hit 'FA9LA' and his role in 'Dhurandhar', Flipperachi aims to offer an electrifying concert experience. The show, organized by Eva Live and Zee Live, spotlights the rapper's global appeal.
Bahraini rapper Flipperachi is poised to electrify fans in Mumbai on March 13 with a highly anticipated performance. Excitement buzzes as the artist, famous for his Bollywood hit 'Dhurandhar', is set for his debut in India, touching down on the vibrant city of Mumbai.
The concert, organized by production powerhouses Eva Live and Zee Live, promises an unforgettable show blending cultures and showcasing Flipperachi's genre-defying music. Known for candid storytelling and global hits like 'FA9LA', Flipperachi has bridged cultural divides, captivating fans worldwide.
According to Deepak Choudhary of EVA Live, Flipperachi is more than an artist; he's a cultural movement. Similarly, Gareth Eswin Thomas from Zee Live highlights the concert as a nod to hip-hop's global trajectory. Beyond Mumbai, the rapper will continue his Indian tour with a performance at the UN40 Music Festival in Bengaluru on March 14.
