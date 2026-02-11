Left Menu

Flipperachi Set to Rock Mumbai: A Hip-Hop Phenomenon

Rapper Flipperachi will perform in Mumbai on March 13, marking his Indian debut. Known for his viral hit 'FA9LA' and his role in 'Dhurandhar', Flipperachi aims to offer an electrifying concert experience. The show, organized by Eva Live and Zee Live, spotlights the rapper's global appeal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 21:35 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 21:35 IST
Flipperachi Set to Rock Mumbai: A Hip-Hop Phenomenon
Rapper Flipperachi (Image source: Concert team). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bahraini rapper Flipperachi is poised to electrify fans in Mumbai on March 13 with a highly anticipated performance. Excitement buzzes as the artist, famous for his Bollywood hit 'Dhurandhar', is set for his debut in India, touching down on the vibrant city of Mumbai.

The concert, organized by production powerhouses Eva Live and Zee Live, promises an unforgettable show blending cultures and showcasing Flipperachi's genre-defying music. Known for candid storytelling and global hits like 'FA9LA', Flipperachi has bridged cultural divides, captivating fans worldwide.

According to Deepak Choudhary of EVA Live, Flipperachi is more than an artist; he's a cultural movement. Similarly, Gareth Eswin Thomas from Zee Live highlights the concert as a nod to hip-hop's global trajectory. Beyond Mumbai, the rapper will continue his Indian tour with a performance at the UN40 Music Festival in Bengaluru on March 14.

TRENDING

1
Leverage Trade Agreements for Export Boost, Urges Piyush Goyal

Leverage Trade Agreements for Export Boost, Urges Piyush Goyal

 India
2
Family Tragedy in Vignana Nagar: Son Arrested for Parents' Murder

Family Tragedy in Vignana Nagar: Son Arrested for Parents' Murder

 India
3
NATO Neighbors Aim to Defuse Maritime Tensions

NATO Neighbors Aim to Defuse Maritime Tensions

 Global
4
Trueledger Eyes Strategic Stake in Silverline Amid AI Platform Launch

Trueledger Eyes Strategic Stake in Silverline Amid AI Platform Launch

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026