Rohit Shetty's House Firing: Five Accused Linked to Organized Crime
Five individuals have been remanded in police custody for their alleged roles in a shooting outside director Rohit Shetty's residence. The Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) has been invoked, signaling a suspected organized crime connection. A thorough investigation, including interrogation and examination of social media communications, is underway.
In a significant development, five individuals accused of involvement in the shooting incident outside film director Rohit Shetty's home have been presented before a special Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) court. The Mumbai Police have invoked MCOCA, suspecting an organized crime ring orchestrated the attack.
The court ordered the accused into police custody until February 17, amid suspicions linking the crime to a broader criminal network. Defense lawyer Ajinkya Mirgal highlighted inconsistencies in the police narrative, questioning the weapon's origin reportedly supplied by Praveen Lonkar, a jailed figure in the Baba Siddique murder case.
Following the arrest of four individuals on February 1, a fifth suspect was apprehended and presented in court on February 5. The judge emphasized the gravity of the alleged conspiracy and the need for detailed investigative procedures, including cross-examinations and joint interrogations. Police officials revealed that the accused communicated via the Signal app to evade detection while seeking additional deleted messages connected to Shubham Lonkar.
