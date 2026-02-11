Left Menu

Rohit Shetty's House Firing: Five Accused Linked to Organized Crime

Five individuals have been remanded in police custody for their alleged roles in a shooting outside director Rohit Shetty's residence. The Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) has been invoked, signaling a suspected organized crime connection. A thorough investigation, including interrogation and examination of social media communications, is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 21:59 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 21:59 IST
Rohit Shetty's House Firing: Five Accused Linked to Organized Crime
MCOCA invoked against five accused (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, five individuals accused of involvement in the shooting incident outside film director Rohit Shetty's home have been presented before a special Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) court. The Mumbai Police have invoked MCOCA, suspecting an organized crime ring orchestrated the attack.

The court ordered the accused into police custody until February 17, amid suspicions linking the crime to a broader criminal network. Defense lawyer Ajinkya Mirgal highlighted inconsistencies in the police narrative, questioning the weapon's origin reportedly supplied by Praveen Lonkar, a jailed figure in the Baba Siddique murder case.

Following the arrest of four individuals on February 1, a fifth suspect was apprehended and presented in court on February 5. The judge emphasized the gravity of the alleged conspiracy and the need for detailed investigative procedures, including cross-examinations and joint interrogations. Police officials revealed that the accused communicated via the Signal app to evade detection while seeking additional deleted messages connected to Shubham Lonkar.

TRENDING

1
Leverage Trade Agreements for Export Boost, Urges Piyush Goyal

Leverage Trade Agreements for Export Boost, Urges Piyush Goyal

 India
2
Family Tragedy in Vignana Nagar: Son Arrested for Parents' Murder

Family Tragedy in Vignana Nagar: Son Arrested for Parents' Murder

 India
3
NATO Neighbors Aim to Defuse Maritime Tensions

NATO Neighbors Aim to Defuse Maritime Tensions

 Global
4
Trueledger Eyes Strategic Stake in Silverline Amid AI Platform Launch

Trueledger Eyes Strategic Stake in Silverline Amid AI Platform Launch

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026