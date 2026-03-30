Police Custody for Suspected LeT Handler in Delhi

In a recent development, a Delhi court ordered a five-day police remand for suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) handler Shabir Ahmed Lone. The order was passed by Judicial Magistrate Vijayshree Rathore on Monday, following a plea by city police seeking custodial interrogation.

Lone is described by Delhi Police as a 'hardcore and highly trained terrorist', reportedly having connections with Inter-Services Intelligence handlers. Known by the aliases Raja and Kashmiri, Lone, a resident of Srinagar, is accused of managing a module that distributed anti-national posters in Delhi and Kolkata.

The city police's Special Cell arrested Lone on March 29 in Ghazipur. He was wanted in connection to the metro poster case, linked to a LeT module. Delhi Police allege that the module had been operational since February 22, distributing inflammatory posters across major locations.