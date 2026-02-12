Left Menu

SMART Bazaar Exchange reinforces SMART Bazaar as India's value destination for everyday needs

For Indian households, every rupee counts-- and SMART Bazaar is making sure none go to waste. With the launch of its biggest-ever SMART Bazaar Exchange running from February 13 to March 29, families can now turn unused household items into instant savings, transforming everyday clutter into cash for essentials.

ANI | Updated: 12-02-2026 13:24 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 13:24 IST
SMART Bazaar Exchange reinforces SMART Bazaar as India's value destination for everyday needs
SMART Bazaar Exchange (Photo/SMART Bazaar). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

For Indian households, every rupee counts-- and SMART Bazaar is making sure none go to waste. With the launch of its biggest-ever SMART Bazaar Exchange running from February 13 to March 29, families can now turn unused household items into instant savings, transforming everyday clutter into cash for essentials. Positioned as the ultimate destination for consistent, everyday value, SMART Bazaar goes beyond discounts to deliver meaningful savings across the entire household basket.

The SMART Bazaar Exchange offers a simple, practical solution: convert unused household items into real savings for today's needs. Customers can exchange old newspapers, used clothes, and old utensils at SMART Bazaar stores for Rs 100 per kg, among the most competitive exchange values in the market. The exchange value is issued in the form of store coupons, redeemable across multiple categories-- including groceries, home essentials, and fashion, ensuring flexibility and relevance for every Indian household.

What sets the SMART Bazaar Exchange apart is its scale and accessibility. For the first time, an exchange program of this magnitude is being rolled out across 980+ stores in over 500 cities, making SMART Bazaar the most accessible value-led exchange destination in India. As a one-stop shop for everyday needs, SMART Bazaar enables customers to stretch their savings across their entire monthly basket-- from kitchen staples to home care and apparel-- rather than limiting value to a single category.

The initiative reflects the brand's commitment to transparency, practicality, and helping customers get more from what they already own. Commenting on the launch, Damodar Mall, CEO, SMART Bazaar, said, "At SMART Bazaar, value is about helping families manage their everyday spending better. With SMART Bazaar Exchange, we are giving customers a simple, transparent way to turn what they no longer need into savings they can use immediately across their monthly essentials. This initiative strengthens our promise of being India's most trusted value destination."

Through the SMART Bazaar Exchange, the brand reaffirms its commitment to making savings simple, sensible, and accessible-- proving that when it comes to value, smart choices begin at SMART Bazaar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Trade unions stage protest in Chennai; CITU State president condemns labour codes

Trade unions stage protest in Chennai; CITU State president condemns labour ...

 India
2
Around 90%-95% of Indian farm products kept out of US deal, Indian trade minister says

Around 90%-95% of Indian farm products kept out of US deal, Indian trade min...

 Global
3
British giant Rolls-Royce to expand footprint across India's air, land, sea domains

British giant Rolls-Royce to expand footprint across India's air, land, sea ...

 India
4
MP govt to implement Centre's order on 'Vande Mataram' : CM Yadav

MP govt to implement Centre's order on 'Vande Mataram' : CM Yadav

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fairness, safety and control must guide next phase of AI development

Why undetected degradation is costing solar operators and how AI can help

How AI can strengthen urban resilience in real time

Autonomous vehicles still lack clear way to communicate with pedestrians

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026