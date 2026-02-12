JioHotstar unveils new series 'Sangamarmar' from Sooraj Barjatya's banner Rajshri Productions

Streaming service JioHotstar on Thursday announced ''Sangamarmar'', a heartfelt drama series from filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya's banner Rajshri Productions. The show, which will stream soon on JioHotstar, is described as a heartfelt drama rooted in the emotional fabric of Indian families, exploring themes of love, responsibility and the quiet strength that holds relationships together over time, a press release said. It is presented by Jio Studios, produced by Jyoti Deshpande, and directed by Vikram Ghai. ''Sangamarmar'' will feature actors Sheen Savita Dass and Sourabh Raaj Jain in lead roles alongside Smita Bansal, Khalid Siddiqui, Farooq Saeed, Jaya Ojha and Avinash Wadhwani. According to the makers, the show traces a woman's deeply personal journey and is grounded in timeless romance and emotionally rich relationships, reflecting how certain bonds remain unshaken even as life moves forward. The OTT platform has also unveiled teaser that which gives a glimpse at a world of silences that speak louder than words, shared glances and restrained emotions, focusing on moments where love is felt more than expressed.

