Dalai Lama's Triumphant Return to Dharamshala

The spiritual leader of Tibet, the Dalai Lama, has made a joyous return to Dharamshala after a one-and-a-half-month stay in southern India. Arriving at Gaggal Airport, he was met with a warm reception from the Tibetan community and adherents worldwide, eager to catch a glimpse of the revered figure.

Followers, clad in traditional attire and holding ceremonial white scarves, assembled in large numbers outside the airport bearing banners with messages of respect. As the Dalai Lama came into view, they greeted him with folded hands, hoping to receive his blessings. Security measures were heightened to ensure his safe passage to McLeod Ganj.

The visit marks his first return to Dharamshala after receiving international recognition at the Grammy Awards. During his time in south India, he engaged in key religious practices, including ordinations and debates at Drepung Monastery. His public engagements in Dharamshala are set to resume soon, with a significant prayer event planned for February 23.

