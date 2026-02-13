Left Menu

Dalai Lama's Triumphant Return to Dharamshala

The Dalai Lama returned to Dharamshala from a lengthy stay in south India. He was warmly received by devotees and the Tibetan community. His stay included significant religious activities. Following his recent Grammy recognition, his public teachings in Dharamshala will resume soon, with a major prayer ceremony on February 23.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dharamshala | Updated: 13-02-2026 19:13 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 19:13 IST
Dalai Lama's Triumphant Return to Dharamshala
Dalai Lama
  • Country:
  • India

The spiritual leader of Tibet, the Dalai Lama, has made a joyous return to Dharamshala after a one-and-a-half-month stay in southern India. Arriving at Gaggal Airport, he was met with a warm reception from the Tibetan community and adherents worldwide, eager to catch a glimpse of the revered figure.

Followers, clad in traditional attire and holding ceremonial white scarves, assembled in large numbers outside the airport bearing banners with messages of respect. As the Dalai Lama came into view, they greeted him with folded hands, hoping to receive his blessings. Security measures were heightened to ensure his safe passage to McLeod Ganj.

The visit marks his first return to Dharamshala after receiving international recognition at the Grammy Awards. During his time in south India, he engaged in key religious practices, including ordinations and debates at Drepung Monastery. His public engagements in Dharamshala are set to resume soon, with a significant prayer event planned for February 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China Expands Space Influence in Africa with Namibian Satellite Ground Station

China Expands Space Influence in Africa with Namibian Satellite Ground Stati...

 China
2
Phil Salt Urges England to Play Boldly in Crucial Clash Against Scotland

Phil Salt Urges England to Play Boldly in Crucial Clash Against Scotland

 India
3
Monarchists Rally in Kathmandu Amid Political Tensions

Monarchists Rally in Kathmandu Amid Political Tensions

 Nepal
4
Fall of a Business Titan: DP World CEO Resigns Amid Epstein Scandal

Fall of a Business Titan: DP World CEO Resigns Amid Epstein Scandal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Climate extremes reshape gender gaps in global labor markets

EU AI Act has limited impact on healthcare AI market access

Can AI help treat gaming disorder? Big potential and gaps

When people rely on AI, beliefs may follow, not just information

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026