Edible Futures: Transforming Food Systems in a Warming World

Edible Futures: Tasting Tomorrow in a Warming World, a multidisciplinary event during Mumbai Climate Week, delved into India's evolving food systems amid climate change. Featuring expert insights, the session highlighted the need for climate-smart agriculture, collaborative approaches, and consumer awareness to build sustainable and resilient food ecosystems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-02-2026 17:32 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 17:32 IST
  • India

As part of Mumbai Climate Week, Avid Learning hosted a thought-provoking event titled Edible Futures: Tasting Tomorrow in a Warming World. The discussion focused on the transformation of India's food systems due to climate change impacts.

Presented in collaboration with several organizations, including the National Gallery of Modern Art and Project Mumbai, the event gathered experts from agriculture, governance, media, and sustainability. The conversation focused on addressing challenges like rising temperatures and water stress, emphasizing the need for climate-smart food systems.

Speakers like Shishir Joshi and Asad Lalljee highlighted India's potential to lead in sustainable food practices. The session advocated for cross-sector collaboration and community-led initiatives to enhance food security and resilience in the face of changing climates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI systems could soon execute administrative authority

Gender and national context influence willingness to delegate to AI

AI may be efficient, but public still prefers humans in scarce resource decisions

How digital transformation across supply chains drives carbon reduction

