Edible Futures: Transforming Food Systems in a Warming World

As part of Mumbai Climate Week, Avid Learning hosted a thought-provoking event titled Edible Futures: Tasting Tomorrow in a Warming World. The discussion focused on the transformation of India's food systems due to climate change impacts.

Presented in collaboration with several organizations, including the National Gallery of Modern Art and Project Mumbai, the event gathered experts from agriculture, governance, media, and sustainability. The conversation focused on addressing challenges like rising temperatures and water stress, emphasizing the need for climate-smart food systems.

Speakers like Shishir Joshi and Asad Lalljee highlighted India's potential to lead in sustainable food practices. The session advocated for cross-sector collaboration and community-led initiatives to enhance food security and resilience in the face of changing climates.

