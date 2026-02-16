Left Menu

Farewell to a Melodious Legend: Geeta Patnaik's Last Journey

Renowned Odia singer Geeta Patnaik passed away at 73 after a brain stroke. Her career, marked by collaborations with Akshaya Mohanty, included memorable songs like 'Phur Kina Udigala Bani'. Her funeral was attended by family, friends, and admirers who paid their last respects in her hometown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cuttack | Updated: 16-02-2026 21:46 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 21:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Noted Odia singer Geeta Patnaik passed away during treatment after suffering a brain stroke. The 73-year-old artist's legacy in the Odia music industry is celebrated widely. Her funeral took place on Monday after her demise on Sunday evening.

Patnaik, who had been ill since last week, was initially admitted to Capital Hospital after becoming unwell at a Thursday event. She was subsequently transferred to a private facility where she succumbed to her condition. Her brother-in-law, Pradosh Patnaik, confirmed the details.

Her career, spanning several decades, was highlighted by her collaborations with Odia music legend Akshaya Mohanty. The singer's contributions, including the popular track 'Phur Kina Udigala Bani' from the film 'Jajabar', have left an indelible mark on the music scene. Eminent personalities, friends, and family gathered to bid her farewell at the Sati Chaura crematorium.

(With inputs from agencies.)

