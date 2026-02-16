Left Menu

Capturing Ice Emotions: The Unseen Artistry of Jordan Cowan

Jordan Cowan, a pioneering cameraman in Olympic figure skating, combines his competitive ice skating past with cinematographic skills. He captures intimate post-performance moments, adding a new dimension to viewer experiences. Cowan's work reflects athletes' raw emotions, bringing the ice rink to life through his innovative filming techniques.

Jordan Cowan is making Olympic history, not as a competitor, but as a groundbreaking camera operator who captures the unscripted emotional moments on the figure skating rink. Dressed almost unnoticeably in a white tuxedo, Cowan glides on ice, recording close-up shots that other cameras can't, showcasing athletes' true feelings after performances.

Cowan's role became particularly poignant during American skater Ilia Malinin's performances, where he balanced the intense emotions athletes face. Originally a competitive skater, Cowan founded 'On Ice Perspectives' to bring the dynamics of live skating to the screen. His creative footage aims to inspire viewers to appreciate the artistry of figure skating.

Aside from competitions, Cowan films medal ceremonies, capturing the full spectrum of the skaters' journeys. His expertise in both skating and filming enables him to stay inconspicuous and safe, proving invaluable to how audiences experience figure skating. Cowan's innovative filming techniques involve custom equipment and a dedication to capturing fleeting moments of joy or disappointment.

