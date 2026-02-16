Shatrughan Sinha Fights for Personality Rights in Court

Veteran actor and Lok Sabha MP Shatrughan Sinha has taken legal action, filing a plea in the Bombay High Court to safeguard his personality rights. The move comes as Sinha seeks to protect his iconic dialogue 'Khamosh' from unauthorized use.

The Bombay High Court, presided over by Justice Sharmila Deshmukh, on Monday listened to Sinha's plea and reserved judgment on the interim relief. The relief is aimed at preventing websites and social media platforms from misusing Sinha's name, image, and signature phrases without his consent.

At 79, Sinha, who has also served as a Union minister, argues that he has built immense goodwill and commercial value over his career. His plea underscores that unauthorized commercial exploitation of his persona infringes on his fundamental rights and causes significant damage.