Left Menu

Shatrughan Sinha Fights for Personality Rights in Court

Veteran actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha has approached the Bombay High Court to seek protection for his personality rights, including his famous dialogue 'Khamosh'. The court heard his plea against unauthorized use of his name, image, and persona by websites and social media platforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-02-2026 23:23 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 23:23 IST
Shatrughan Sinha Fights for Personality Rights in Court
Shatrughan Sinha
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran actor and Lok Sabha MP Shatrughan Sinha has taken legal action, filing a plea in the Bombay High Court to safeguard his personality rights. The move comes as Sinha seeks to protect his iconic dialogue 'Khamosh' from unauthorized use.

The Bombay High Court, presided over by Justice Sharmila Deshmukh, on Monday listened to Sinha's plea and reserved judgment on the interim relief. The relief is aimed at preventing websites and social media platforms from misusing Sinha's name, image, and signature phrases without his consent.

At 79, Sinha, who has also served as a Union minister, argues that he has built immense goodwill and commercial value over his career. His plea underscores that unauthorized commercial exploitation of his persona infringes on his fundamental rights and causes significant damage.

TRENDING

1
Albania's Legal Shake-Up: Rama's Controversial Shield for Ministers

Albania's Legal Shake-Up: Rama's Controversial Shield for Ministers

 Global
2
Nissanka's Centurion Mastery Guides Sri Lanka to Victory Over Australia

Nissanka's Centurion Mastery Guides Sri Lanka to Victory Over Australia

 Global
3
Snowstorm Delays Women's Big Air Competition in Livigno

Snowstorm Delays Women's Big Air Competition in Livigno

 Italy
4
Political Tensions Rise as Bhupen Borah Considers Resignation Withdrawal Amidst BJP Invitation

Political Tensions Rise as Bhupen Borah Considers Resignation Withdrawal Ami...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI systems could soon execute administrative authority

Gender and national context influence willingness to delegate to AI

AI may be efficient, but public still prefers humans in scarce resource decisions

How digital transformation across supply chains drives carbon reduction

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026