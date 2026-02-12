Those behind armed attacks in Manipur must face strict legal action: Cong MP Akoijam

Manipur Lok Sabha MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam on Thursday said those involved in armed attacks and unrest in the state must be dealt with strictly under the law, amidst incidents of violence in Ukhrul district. Speaking at a public meeting in Keishamthong, the Congress MP stressed the need for dialogue while cautioning against normalising the display of weapons. ''We need dialogue and must identify those who are against talks. Everyone has political grievances. The act of roaming with arms openly should not be normalised and legal action must be taken,'' Akoijam said. His remarks came in the wake of incidents of firing and arson in violence-hit Litan village in Ukhrul district after a lull of 24 hours on Thursday morning. ''Few rounds of gunfire have been heard in the area. Gunshots were fired from both sides. Miscreants have also burnt a few houses in the area,'' officials said. Akoijam termed the renewed violence ''very alarming'' and alleged that disturbances at various levels could be driven by hidden agendas. He also stressed that political demands should not be pursued along communal lines. ''If such demands continue on a communal basis, it will affect not only Manipur but India as a whole,'' he said. Referring to the violence in Ukhrul district, the MP asserted that ''those involved in armed attacks and unrest must be dealt with strictly under the law'' and emphasised that the crisis cannot be resolved merely at the community level but requires firm legal intervention by the state. Akoijam said if the state government fails to control the situation, the Centre may have to step in, but cautioned that any de facto control by the Union government would weaken the constitutional authority of the state government.

